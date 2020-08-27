Mothers moving into new homes at Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Some new doors are opening at the Ben Richey Boys Ranch and family program.

“I came to Ben Richey under some unfortunate circumstances. My sister and nephews were in an apartment fire and I knew that they need to be with my mom and dad more than I did,” says Amanda Reed, who’s moving into one of the new homes.

Amanda Reed’s nephew was killed in that fire at the Warwick apartments in 2017.

Ben Richey gave Amanda a chance to get back on her feet in more was than one.

“They have us pay on debt, you have to budget, do expense logs, turn in receipts and basically learn how to live independently,” says Reed.

The Ben Richey Boys ranch concentrates on helping young men and have expanded to helping single mothers by moving them in to group homes, but because of Amanda’s progress she has now earned her own place to live.

“He and I have actually been in the same room together his entire life and he just turned 5. So, to actually have our own space and our own house where he has his own room is a big step for us,” says Reed.

The president of the ranch hosted a dedication ceremony for the mothers eligible to leave the group housing and into their own place.

“We want to be able to help those families help their lives be better with their moms. The purpose of this is to provide a safe neighborhood for families and kids to grow up,” says Kerry Fortune.

“I just encourage single moms if you need help and you need a safe place to start over come to Ben Richey,” says Reed.

The president ofsays more homes will be ready for families to move in the next 4 to 6 weeks.