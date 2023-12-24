ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person is now in the hospital following a motorcycle chase Sunday afternoon.

Just after 5:00 p.m., Texas DPS Troopers were pursuing a motorcyclist on Winters Freeway. Officers were led off the highway through a residential area before the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of Willis and North 1st Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 24.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for non-incapitating injuries. It is possible the pursuit began as a speeding violation, but no official cause has been confirmed.