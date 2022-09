ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle.

The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital.

Details are unclear at this time.