ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation by the Abilene Police Department.

At 8:37 p.m. on October 14, crews responded to the intersection of South 1st Street and Grape Street. According to officials, a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on South 1st Street and turning onto Grape Street. A motorcycle traveling west on South 1st Street collided with the Jeep at the intersection.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin has been notified and the motorcyclist has been identified as 28-year-old Eugenio Cruz of Abilene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and no citations have been issued. This incident remains under investigation.