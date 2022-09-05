NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 51-year-old man from Nolanville, Texas lost his life early this morning in a fatal motorcycle crash in Nolan County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Garth Adam Johnson died in the accident which happened around 12:05 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 less than a mile north of Roscoe.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Central Texas man was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle and was traveling in a curve on the roadway when he lost control of the bike driving into the center median. The motorcycle overturned throwing the driver from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial in Sweetwater with critical injuries and passed away, under the care of Dr. Brian Sorenson at 1:08 p.m. today.

According to DPS, weather conditions during the time of the accident were clear while the road conditions were dry.