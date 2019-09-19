Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in southwest Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews are at the scene of an accident in southwest Abilene after a motorcyclist reportedly hit a wall or fence.

The call came in shortly after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for an injured person on a motorcycle who hit a wall or fence near Elmwood at Park Place, near South 11th Street.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist had sustained a head injury and was unresponsive as emergency crews were being dispatched.

Officials at the scene said the motorcyclist was a man in his 30s, and that he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story, stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.