ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rounding out the 2023 year as we approach the ides of December, weather in the Big Country has been anything but “normal.” In that same respect, meteorologists are expecting quite a bit of rain very soon.

The temperatures have been the main topic among the weather community. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 60 degrees, and for the most part temperatures have been well above that average over the first 10 days of the month. Highs have ranged from 65-80 degrees during the first week of December.

Then all of a sudden, a strong cold front comes through, slamming temperatures into the 20s overnight Saturday and Sunday, and we’re back to near seasonal temperatures behind the front.

We recorded our first below average day for temperatures on Sunday, as temperatures failed to get out of the 50s. Cooler conditions are expected this week with our next weather system.

Which, we have been slacking on weather systems over the past few weeks. The 2023 Yearly Rainfall Total for Abilene is 21.74 inches. That is 2.64 inches below normal. We are already behind by about 0.40 inches of rain for this month.

For December alone, we received a splash of rainfall for the entire month (0.02 inches), was on Saturday, Dec. 2. The last time we had measurable rainfall before then was November 26.

It’s no secret December is one of the driest months of the year for all of West Texas, so we don’t usually expect much to happen. However, this week has the potential to make up for the lack of rain. A weather pattern change is expected for mid to late week.

The good news? Temperatures will remain well above freezing during this entire time period, so no winter weather is expected.

The bad news? Heavy rain could become a concern, especially Thursday. Given the timing of the best support from the upper levels, the best chance for heavy rain will be Thursday and Friday with up to two inches possible.

The Weather Prediction Center is also hinting at 2-3 inches of rain for the entire event starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday. They already have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Thursday.

Flooding concerns are on a steady increase as we near closer to time. With the lack of rainfall across the Big Country, this much rainfall over a short timespan could definitely cause problems.

BCH meteorologists will keep you updated with the areas expected to receive the most rainfall and precise timing of when this whole thing is expected to kick off.