Abilene murder suspect Julion Arredondo has been booked into the Taylor County Jail.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near an Abilene bar early Saturday morning remains held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Julion Xavias Arredondo, 26, of Abilene is charged with Murder in connection to the death of David Height III.

Height was killed in a shooting across the street from a bar on the 2400 block of S 7th Street just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Circumstances surrounding Height’s death have not been made public at this time.

Investigators have also not disclosed anything about Arredondo’s involvement in the crime. He was taken into custody by a police tactics team nearly 12 hours after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

No further information was released.