ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some who live in the area of Old Anson Road are not happy with a multi-family housing development proposed there.

The property is tucked away between a single home that fronts Old Anson Road and the Anson Park Apartments behind that home. It is on less than an acre of land but would eventually connect to another half acre of land that is already zoned for multifamily and fronts Old Anson Road.

Nearby residents expressed concerns about increased traffic, adequacy of space for multi-family housing, and noise levels.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

The Abilene Planning and Zoning Commission approved the zoning change, and it will go to the Abilene City Council next. The Abilene City Council has seen this case in the past and denied the request for the change back in October of 2022.

During the same meeting, new housing was proposed on Fairway Oaks Boulevard in the far south of Abilene.

A little more than 14 acres of land south of Antilley Road sits between Fairway Oaks Boulevard and Hardwick Road. Developers are proposing five thousand square foot lots with two streets running parallel to Fairway Oaks and one smaller street on the northern end of the property that would serve as an exit and entrance to the development on Hardwick and Fairway Oaks.

The zoning that would allow the development was approved by the Abilene Planning and Zoning Commission. It will now go to the Abilene City Council for approval.