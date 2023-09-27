SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple agencies including the Snyder Fire Marshal’s Office are searching for information regarding a large oil spill east of Snyder.

When crews arrived at County Road 4131, east of Snyder, they discovered it was an illegal dumping of an unknown amount of oil. The oil had flowed into a ditch and then into a waterway connected to the Clear Fork Brazos River.

Courtesy of the Snyder Fire Marshal’s Office

The Texas Railroad Commission, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the Snyder Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking information about the individual or company responsible for the dumping. The fire marshall’s office shared that the incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Monday, September 25.

Officials encourage anyone who may have information to call (325) 515-4990 and added that ‘This is a Felony Water Pollution case and will not be tolerated.’