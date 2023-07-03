ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department made 11 arrests between June 30 and July 2 at Tequila’s Night Club.

According to Public Information Coordinator Rick Tomlin, APD has received calls in the past for this location, varying from fights, injured subjects, shots fired, and more. To combat this, officers increased police presence in the area to protect residents.

Those who were arrested were arrested mainly for public intoxication before attempting to drive while intoxicated or ride with an intoxicated driver. Arrest reports can be found in the daily crime reports.