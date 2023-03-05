STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is working to apprehend the suspect(s) in relation to recent burglaries.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the burglaries occurred in town and on the outskirts of Breckenridge. The suspect(s) have targeted businesses, specifically safes and cash boxes.

Officers encourage residents to make sure their security measures work and to not keep cash on hand. They remind residents that if they “see something, say something.“

Reports can be made to Breckenridge Police Dispatch at (254) 559-2211 or by using Stephens County Crime Stoppers. Officers have not identified the suspect(s) at this time.