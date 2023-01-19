Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, January 19. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Jamie Canada – Theft
Keelan Chadwick – Possession of Meth
Justin Romero – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (one prior)
Jerrod Cotton – Evading Arrest Enhanced, Possession of Meth (one prior)
Chance Nickels – Possession of Meth
Melissa Flowers – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Meth (two priors)
Chadwick Wade – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Meth, 3rd count Tampering with Evidence, 4th count Possession of Cocaine (one prior), Possession of Meth (one prior)
Marlon Pena – Aggravated Assault (two paragraphs)
Jeremie Ndayikengurukiye – Assault Family Violence, 2nd count Assault of Pregnant Person
John Dutton – Assault of a Peace Officer (one prior)
Matthew Turner – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Maxie Williams – Injury to Elderly (two paragraphs, two priors)
Derrick Roquemore – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Meth, 3rd count Possession of Heroin
Matthew Barnes – Burglary of Habitation
Priscilla Sandoval – Theft
EJ McIver – Assault Family Violence
Warren Sapp – Assault Family Violence (enhanced)
Jose Damian – Theft
Michael Smotherman – Stalking
Alvone Hoskins – Robbery
Riley Pitcock – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 3rd count Possession of Meth, 4th count Possession of Cocaine
Blake Elief – Deadly Conduct
Christopher Witulski – Aggravated Assault
Chris Boatright Jr – Engage in Organized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft
Bruce Cutshaw – Engage in Oranized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft
Joseph Scheid – Engage in Oranized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft
Hailey Scott – Engage in Oranized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft
Zachary Bartlett – Aggravated Assault
Angel Segura – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Efren Cadena – Soliciting Prostitution
Saul Reyes – Soliciting Prostitution
Edwin Zelaya – Soliciting Prostitution
Vincent Torres – Possession of Meth
Shandee Snell – Possession of Monoacetylmorphine
Leigha Marderosian – Possession of Fentanyl
Brandon Payne – Possession of Meth (two priors)
Roger Oden – Possession of Meth