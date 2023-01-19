Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, January 19. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Jamie Canada – Theft

Keelan Chadwick – Possession of Meth

Justin Romero – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (one prior)

Jerrod Cotton – Evading Arrest Enhanced, Possession of Meth (one prior)

Chance Nickels – Possession of Meth

Melissa Flowers – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Meth (two priors)

Chadwick Wade – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Meth, 3rd count Tampering with Evidence, 4th count Possession of Cocaine (one prior), Possession of Meth (one prior)

Marlon Pena – Aggravated Assault (two paragraphs)

Jeremie Ndayikengurukiye – Assault Family Violence, 2nd count Assault of Pregnant Person

John Dutton – Assault of a Peace Officer (one prior)

Matthew Turner – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Maxie Williams – Injury to Elderly (two paragraphs, two priors)

Derrick Roquemore – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Meth, 3rd count Possession of Heroin

Matthew Barnes – Burglary of Habitation

Priscilla Sandoval – Theft

EJ McIver – Assault Family Violence

Warren Sapp – Assault Family Violence (enhanced)

Jose Damian – Theft

Michael Smotherman – Stalking

Alvone Hoskins – Robbery

Riley Pitcock – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd count Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 3rd count Possession of Meth, 4th count Possession of Cocaine

Blake Elief – Deadly Conduct

Christopher Witulski – Aggravated Assault

Chris Boatright Jr – Engage in Organized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft

Bruce Cutshaw – Engage in Oranized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft

Joseph Scheid – Engage in Oranized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft

Hailey Scott – Engage in Oranized Criminal Activity, 2nd count Theft

Zachary Bartlett – Aggravated Assault

Angel Segura – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Efren Cadena – Soliciting Prostitution

Saul Reyes – Soliciting Prostitution

Edwin Zelaya – Soliciting Prostitution

Vincent Torres – Possession of Meth

Shandee Snell – Possession of Monoacetylmorphine

Leigha Marderosian – Possession of Fentanyl

Brandon Payne – Possession of Meth (two priors)

Roger Oden – Possession of Meth