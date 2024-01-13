COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were two separate crashes on U.S. 67 involving two vehicles and three horses Saturday morning.

At around 7:12 a.m. on January 13, emergency crews responded to an incident located 0.2 miles northwest of mile marker 534 on U.S. 67 near Proctor. A Ford dually was traveling southeast when the driver spotted horses on the road. The driver attempted to avoid a collision by braking and steering left but struck and killed two horses before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Approximately three minutes later, a Ford Mustang traveling southeast struck a third horse that was in the roadway.

Both crashes are currently under investigation. The condition of those involved has not been released, but a family member has reported that one of the drivers is okay.