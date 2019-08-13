Multiple crews fighting large fire in Nolan Co.

MARYNEAL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews are battling a large fire in Nolan County.

According to a Facebook post by the Sweetwater Fire Department, seven different departments are fighting the fire just off of 608 near Highway 70.

The Texas A&M Forest Service Air tankers are on scene, as are Maryneal VFD, Nolan VFD, Roscoe VFD, Blackwell VFD, Lake Sweetwater VFD, and the Sweetwater Fire Department, according to the post.

There is currently no word how the fire started, but Sweetwater FD says they may be out there for a while, and that bulldozers have made a good line around it, and they’re doing their best to hold it.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

*video courtesy of Sweetwater Fire Department