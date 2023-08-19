SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On August 19, the Snyder Police Department, along with other crews, responded to a fire at Western Texas College (WTC).

At 11:17 a.m., a fire was reported on WTC campus, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies. When crews arrived on scene, they located a fire in the attic of the Clinton Dorm.

No injuries were reported, but three firefighters are being treated by EMS for heat injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is provided.