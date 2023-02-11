FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four earthquakes have occurred along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line. These happened in the same area as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.

All four earthquakes happened within a 5-minute span of time on February 11, ranging from a magnitude of 2.4 to a 3.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Website. Look below to see more about each quake.

M2.4 Earthquake:

Time: 2:26 p.m.

Depth: 7 km

Location: 10.1 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.5 miles east of Synder, 24 miles northwest of Sweetwater and 57.4 miles west northwest of Abilene

Magnitude: 2.4

M3.0 Earthquake:

Time: 2:26 p.m.

Depth: 5 km

Location: 10.5 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.7 miles east of Synder, 24.3 miles northwest of Sweetwater and 57.5 miles west northwest of Abilene

Magnitude: 3.0

M3.5 Earthquake:

Time: 2:27 p.m.

Depth: 8 km

Location: 10.1 miles northeast of Hermleigh, 15.5 miles east of Synder, 24 miles northwest of Sweetwater and 57.4 miles west northwest of Abilene

Magnitude: 3.5

M3.6 Earthquake:

Time: 2:27 p.m.

Depth: 5 km

Location: 9.8 miles north northeast of Hermleigh, 14.8 miles east of Synder, 24.7 miles northwest of Sweetwater and 58. miles west northwest of Abilene

Magnitude: 3.6

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.