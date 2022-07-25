BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge home erupted in flames Monday evening, while in ‘extreme’ fire danger conditions.

According to the Breckenridge Texan, personnel from Breckenridge Fire and Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Departments were on scene to fight the fire which started around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

This house fire began in the 200 block of North Harvey Street.

Many details of this fire is still unknown as the investigation is ongoing. The Breckenridge Texan reported that there were no injuries as of 7:45 p.m. Monday.