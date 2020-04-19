Multiple home burglars steal safe containing firearms, Native American artifacts, and jewelry in Stephens County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stephens County Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help to identify multiple people suspected to have committed home burglary.

According to a social media post, the incident happened Saturday, April 18, 2020, between approximately 3 – 3:30 PM on County Road 270, which is off of FM 2231 West (the south loop).

“The suspects stole a gun safe that had multiple firearms in it, hundreds of Native America arrowheads and artifacts, and thousands of dollars of jewelry.”

If you know where any of the above-stolen items are, you can send the leads to crime stoppers here 877500tips.com/unsolved-crimes.

“Remember, you can send photographs, videos, screen-grabs, etc. to Crime Stoppers via the smartphone app or through the web. Your ANONYMOUS tips could lead to a cash reward.