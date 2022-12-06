EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks.

In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. The tweet mentioned the wrecks occurred between mile markers 330 and 332.

TxDOT Brownwood urges drivers to slow down and watch for emergency responders in the area.

No further information has been released. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article as new details become available.