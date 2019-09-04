Multiple projects on the horizon for Texas State Veterans Cemetery

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-The Texas State Veterans Cemetery has several projects planned for its grounds, after it was recently awarded a grant of roughly $1.1 million.

Jimmy Defoor, the on-site representative of Veterans Land Board said the list of projects includes capstones for the columbarium, road re-construction and addition of windscreens to the committal service shelter.

Randall Marshall visited Wednesday, a trip he makes from Austin twice a year. His late brother Jerry who now rests at the veterans cemetery was a Vietnam navy solider. Jerry also worked at the Abilene State school for several years.

Marshall buried his brother in 2016 at the cemetery, proceeded by a ceremony under the committal service shelter on the grounds. Marshall said his brother was given a proper service.

“We were impressed as a family that he was honored in this way,” Marshall said.