EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

In a tweet, the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland County fire includes:

Walling fire, burning in Cisco – less than half-a-mile from the Haskell Cemetary

Wheat Field fire, burning about four miles from the Walling fire

The forest service said the two fires are burning in a heavy brush area, at an estimated 13,000 acres.