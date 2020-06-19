Multiple Texas cities and counties adopting mask orders

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple Texas counties and cities are ordering businesses to require customers and workers to wear face masks as part of efforts to the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves come as the continues to see rising numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

Dallas County passed its ordinance Friday morning.

It joins Bexar County, the city of Austin, El Paso County and others who adopted measures with fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 for businesses that don’t comply.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won’t issued a statewide order for masks, but has said local governments could issue such orders for businesses.