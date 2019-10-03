Multiple crews battling grass fire near Abilene Regional Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a grass fire near the Abilene Regional Airport.

Firefighters responded to the call just after 3 p.m. Thursday near Elmdale Road and Callahan County Road 109, approximately 4 miles southeast of the airport.

The Abilene Fire Department arrived and called an additional 6 units after seeing the size of the blaze.

Clyde, Eula and Potosi units are also at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 5 p.m. Thursday.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire.

