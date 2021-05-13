Multiple units responding to fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Multiple crews are responding to a fire in North Abilene.

The call came in around 9:45 Thursday night for a structure fire in the 1500 block of Clinton.

Several units from the Abilene Fire Department responded to the call.

Neighbors at the scene say the house was visited by police a few days ago and is now vacant, but that information has not yet been verified by Abilene police or fire departments.

It is currently unknown how much damage was sustained or if there were any injuries reported.

AFD says they are currently investigating.