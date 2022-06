MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastbound traffic came to a halt along a stretch of I-20 through Merkel Wednesday night due to a major crash.

Near mile marker 266 on I-20, two semi-trucks and one other vehicle collided around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. One of the semi-trucks being an Amazon delivery truck.

It is unknown at this time whether any drivers or passengers were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.