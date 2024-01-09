Munday, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Home repairs on their own can cost a pretty penny, and many low income households typically do without, leaving them in a very vulnerable position. One Munday church has set aside funds to help people with emergency home repairs not only in Knox County, but around the Big Country as well. Through this program, the church has helped hundreds of residents, but need a little more help to keep it all going.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with Jeanie Johnson Tuesday, who told us all about her experience, struggle, and triumphs against homelessness. She said she lived in tents and was later blessed to buy a home of her very own.

“My house was empty and now it’s full of stuff because Jesse keeps bringing it to me,” Johnson spoke to the character of Pastor Jesse Villanueva and his wife Jasmin, both over My Rock Ministry in Munday.

Pastor Villanueva explained how his church and family has provided free home repair services in Knox County for about four years for their community who may be facing hardships, “We were trying to keep their houses warm, fix old floors, put in grab bars, wheelchair ramps,” he listed.

My Rock Ministry doesn’t just cater to severely at-risk residents, though. Pastor Villanueva told KTAB/KRBC much of the community has to survive paycheck-to-paycheck, leaving very little wiggle room for emergencies like a busted pipe or broken heating and air conditioning system.

Just recently, the City of Munday was added to Abilene’s 2-1-1 hotline, which expands the church’s home emergency outreach program all the way to people in Abilene like Maria Santos.

“I’m a single a mom and I needed [a water heater], so he just gave it to me from the donations… Whenever I went to Lowes, the water heater was like $250, maybe $300, so it helped a lot,” praised Santos.

For some, $300 is just a drop in the bucket or even a bit of a dent to the pocketbook. But for so many others who barely make ends meet, that’s an entire car insurance payment or a month of groceries that have to be sacrificed for hot water, or vice versa.

Pastor Villanueva said he’s happy to continue this mission, but he’s in need of volunteers to keep it going. He’s asking for people with some handy work experience and Spanish speakers so they can communicate better and help more residents.

“We can’t answer every call, but the calls we do get, we have been to successfully answer 333 calls,” Pastor Villanueva added.

A majority of those 333 calls to My Rock Ministry first came from a call to Abilene’s 2-1-1 Texas. This ministry is solely volunteer and donation based. You can dial this number to donate or volunteer or follow this link to the ministry’s Facebook page and reach out that way. Abilene’s 2-1-1 hotline, a database that connects callers to resources in their area, reaches Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton counties.