SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department says that evidence at the scene of a shooting in Carlsbad on Friday, December 22, 2023, points to an apparent murder/suicide.

According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, an initial investigation at the scene determined that Randy Gonzales arrived at a home on the 11000 block of Texas Oak Road and confronted his wife, Michelle, and a third person over a personal matter. Investigators say the confrontation escalated, and Gonzales began shooting at the third person, who was able to escape on foot. Gonzales then shot his wife before shooting himself.

Michelle Gonzales, 52, died at the scene. Randy Gonzales, 58, was transported to Shannon Hospital, where he later died.

Autopsies for both shooting victims are expected to be conducted in Lubbock on Tuesday, December 26th. The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation remains active and urges anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (325) 655-8111.