COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Coleman Friday evening.

On September 22 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Coleman Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Coleman RV Park. Once on scene, crews found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. The murder suspect was not there at the time, but after a brief investigation, police located and arrested the suspect.

Courtesy of the Coleman County Jail

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old James Slayton of Coleman. The suspect, 30-year-old Seth Slayton, has been booked into the Coleman County Jail for murder.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation, and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.