Murder warrants issued for duo in connection to Snyder homicide

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Murder warrants have been issued out of Snyder for two people in connection to a homicide that occurred July 1.

According to a social media post from the Snyder Police Department (SPD), arrest warrants have been issued for 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham.

SPD says the warrants were issued in connection to the reported shooting death of 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams, who was found dead at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Coleman just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Snyder Police Department at 325-573-0261.