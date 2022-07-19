ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo’s three-month-old anteater, Daphne, is doing well and living her best life – having a splash!

In a sweet Facebook post from the Abilene Zoo, Daphne could be seen playing in a kiddie pool.

Daphne and her twin brother, Arnaud, were born March 28 in captivity. While it’s rather rare for an anteater to carry twins, it’s even rarer for the twins to be so healthy!

According to the zoo, Daphne and Arnaud remain under the watchful eye of the Abilene Zoo’s Animal Care team. Daphne also gets plenty of play dates with her brother!