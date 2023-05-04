ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Sheila Surgeon was headed out to Treadaway from her home Tuesday night. However, that trip was interrupted by an unusual occurrence as she passed by Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Driving Range.

“All the sudden a golf ball just came out of nowhere and shattered my front windshield,” Surgeon said.

A risk she had been aware of, but this was the first time it had happened to her since the range opened in 2018. Mulligans Co-Owner and manager Kyle King shared that it does happen once in a while and they have a history of covering the damage one way or another.

“There’s never been one that we haven’t paid for. Whether its been the deductible or a windshield,” King explained.

Feeling a bit like a fish out of water, Surgeon said she flagged down the men that were golfing and tried to figure out what steps to take next.

“Well I guess I need to call the police. I mean I didn’t know what to do,” Surgeon recalled.

In such a rare situation, the path forward can be a bit murky. According to the Bradshaw Law Firm, the deductible in these situations is usually covered by whoever caused the damage.

“Y’know accidents happen. If you don’t know who did it then we usually cover it,” King said.

The website for Sadler Sports & Recreation Insurance claims there have been cases where a claim was paid in full by the one who caused the damage when a baseball hit a passing car, but Surgeon said it’s not about the money for her. Her real issue is the coverage of the net in place.

“I just don’t want this to happen to someone else and like I said I’m not blaming Mulligans… If it was just better confined I think… If it was appropriate netting you wouldn’t have golf balls all the way down Ben Richey (drive) because they would be enclosed in their establishment,” Surgeon explained.

King added that the recent additions to the net are in accordance with required netting for their establishment.

“About four months ago we went from 50 feet to 75 feet. This is the first time I’ve had a windshield get hit since putting the net up… Maybe in the future if it continues to keep happening we’ll reconsider,” King said.

In the mean time, King has stated they will work with Surgeon to get her replacement paid for or cover the deductible as is standard for them. In short, most all of these situations are decided on a case by case basis.