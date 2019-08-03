NASA discovers potentially livable exoplanet

(CNN) – NASA’s transiting exoplanet survey satellite has finished its first year of observations in the southern sky.

Scientists say it found some interesting new exoplanets not that far from Earth.

Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars outside our solar system.

The satellite has found multiple exoplanets orbiting a star only 31 light-years away, which is relatively close, in terms of interplanetary travel.

Several were noteworthy, for different reasons:

One orbits the star at a distance where the temperature might be just right to support liquid water, and therefore some forms of life, on the surface.

Another is a close, transiting exoplanet and is ideal for measuring the composition of an atmosphere.

If you want to read more about NASA’s discoveries, a study was published this week in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.