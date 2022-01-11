National blood crisis hits home for Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As the American Red Cross on Tuesday declared its first-ever national blood crisis, Abilene’s blood center says it’s also experiencing a blood crisis.

Hendrick Regional Blood Center, the blood supplier for Abilene and the surrounding area, said it is in urgent need of blood donors of all types. In particular, officials said those who have O+ and O- are needed.

Last week, Hendrick issued a plea for blood donations, saying it would run out of its blood supply by the end of the week if 60 units weren’t collected every day. Officials said that while people stepped up, more blood donations are still needed.

According to Hendrick, it has received fewer donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, like the timing of the holidays. These factors are affecting blood donations across the nation.

Those who may have had COVID are eligible to donate, Hendrick said. As long as the person does not have symptoms, they are eligible. Also, those who have been vaccinated are eligible.

All donations made through Hendrick stay with local patients, the center said.

“All of the local donations made at Hendrick Regional Blood Center are going to local patients in the Big Country,” said Hendrick Regional Blood Center Recruiter Kelsey Caprio. “We supply blood for the hospital down in Brady, out in Sweetwater, Colorado City, Knox City. These are all hospitals we supply blood for, so it is staying in the Big Country to local patients so you truly could be saving your neighbor’s life.”

Hendrick Regional Blood Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The center is located at 1701 Pine Street.

For more information on donating blood, like specific criteria, click here.