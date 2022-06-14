ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – On National Bourbon Day, one Abilene business comes to mind: Belt Buckle Distillery.

Since 2017, Belt Buckle has bottled some of West Texas’ finest bourbon, and was the Big Country’s first distillery.

Like other spirits, Bourbon has to meet certain criteria to earn its name. For example, “Bourbon is a whiskey that can only be called by the word when it is distilled in the United States,” according to National Day Calendar.

Other qualifications include:

Whiskey must be 51%

Stored in new charred-oak barrels

Distilled at no more than 160 proof

Barreled at 125 proof

Across the State of Texas, there are only 20 distilleries- Belt Buckle in Abilene included.

Belt Buckle is located at 630 North 5th Street and is open for business and tastings on Fridays (5:00 – 8:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (2:00 – 8:00 p.m.).

For Belt Buckle’s latest updates and events, click here to visit its Facebook page. Happy National Bourbon Day!