ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) will host a ‘Family Fun Spring Break’ in partnership with local organizations for daily activities.

Throughout the week, there will be daily themes such as space, transportation, music and dinos/dragons/sharks. Led by educators and creators, there will be storybook readings, fine arts projects and experiences with animals, instruments and more each day.

‘Family Fun Spring Break’ will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 14-17. Admission is free to NCCIL members or $15 per family each day. If a family wants to go all four days, the NCCIL encourages purchasing a membership for $65 that will include other benefits throughout the year.

All families that attend must be accompanied by an adult and pre-registration is required. The event will be held at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature at 102 Cedar Street in Abilene.