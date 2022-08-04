BCH graphic (background image courtesy of Sweet Thyme Kitchen): National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Best in Abilene, according to Yelp

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Who doesn’t love a good chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven? Big Country Homepage is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with the top five places to get a cookie in Abilene, with a little help from Yelp.com.

According to the National Day Calendar, we can thank Ruth Graves Wakefield for the delicious chocolate chip cookie. The chocolate chip cookie was first created August 4, 1937 when Wakefield ran out of baker’s chocolate and used semi-sweet chocolate instead.

Now to the goods:

Number 1. Crumbl Cookies – Abilene



(Via Yelp.com)_ Dere J. review for Crumbl Cookies – Abilene, Jul. 2022

Crumbl Cookies just opened in early July. Located on the same strip as MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, you can get the voted best cookies in town at 3560 South Clack Street.

Number 2. McKay’s Bakery

(trib.al_imMcJ09) McKay’s Bakery Facebook, Apr. 2022

(Via Yelp.com)_ David D. review for McKay’s Bakery, Jan. 2015

For more than 27 years, McKay’s Bakery has been an Abilene staple. Located cattycorner from Monks Coffee Shop, you can get cookies baked with love at 266 Cypress Street in Downtown Abilene.

Number 3. Coastal Cookie

(trib.al_BYgy5Yo) Coastal Cookies Facebook, Dec. 2017

(Via Yelp.com)_ Makisha T. review for Coastal Cookies, Jul. 2017

Coastal Cookies is located in the Mall of Abilene at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, just outside Dillard’s and across from Dante’s Pizza.

Number 4. Sweet Thyme Kitchen

(trib.al_faHA71f) Blueberry & White Chocolate Chip Cookies from Sweet Thyme Kitchen, Mar. 2021

(Via Yelp.com): Garry H. review for Sweet Thyme Kitchen, Sep. 2021

Sweet Thyme Kitchen is within walking distance of the Abilene Convention Center, at 1246 North 6th Street.

Number 5. Salty Roan Bakehouse

(trib.al_DJT351O) Salty Roan Bakehouse, Aug. 2022

(Via Yelp.com)_ Garry H. review for Salty Roan Bakehouse, Jul. 2022

Salty Roan Bakehouse will have been in the Big Country for five years this October. Located at 4150 South Danville Drive, this bakehouse is next to Affordable Dentures & Implants.