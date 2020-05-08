National Day of Prayer takes on new look

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – There’s typically a big crowd for the National Day of Prayer. It has been observed since 1952, but things look a bit different in 2020 because of one big change: this year, it was a drive-up prayer.

Chuck Farina is pastor of New Hope Church, and helped organize the event. “I’m from a church where people will, ‘Amen, Pastor!’, or ‘Preach it!’ or something like that, but man, you’ve got everybody honking their horns, that’s pretty much encouraging”, Farina said.

Despite the new form of gathering, the event was just as busy as ever.

Pastor Farina said, “I think because of the isolation of COVID-19, people are ready to connect. They want to see other people. They want to know, ‘How are my friends doing, what is the body of Christ doing, how can we be involved?'”

The people who showed up seem to agree: this was a powerful event.

“It’s awesome to see people get together”, said attendee Jerry Nebours. “There’s that many people in this community that still believe, and they’re striving for one goal, and that’s Jesus.”

Although this gathering was a little unorthodox, nobody seems to mind.

“I just came to worship the Lord, and support the country, because God’s greater than this disease”, explained Nebours.

Even though people were keeping their distance, some churches are on the threshold of returning to traditional in-person services.