ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Who let the dogs out?! Hopefully they’re not actually out, but we sure are excited to show off our favorite pups for National Dog Day on Saturday!

National Dog Day first began being celebrated August 26, 2004 by Colleen Paige – a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer, Author, and founder of many other animal-related holidays. Word is, Paige chose August 26 to be National Dog Day because that was the day her family adopted their first dog when she was 10 years old, as according to National Dog Day.

From big to small and everything in between, here are some of our favorite pups across the newsroom:

KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales with Penelope KRBC Anchor & Reporter Annabelle Tuggle with family KTAB Anchor & Reporter Ashly Ibarra with Toby and TJ

Photojournalist Katy Byers and King Meteorologist Pete Beretta and Thor KRBC Producer Jordan McMullen and Boomer

You can celebrate in so many different ways Saturday! You can take your pup out for a walk, a treat, a new toy. Or, you can visit one of the Big Country’s animal shelters and participate in the Clear the Shelters campaign by adopting your own furry friend. Whatever you do, we hope you have a tail-wagging great National Dog Day!