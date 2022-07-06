ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It’s the ultimate southern staple and comfort food, fried chicken, and it’s a good thing Abilene doesn’t lack delicious savory entre. According to Yelp, here’s where you can get the best fried chicken in town.

1.

Coming in at number one, it’s already in the name: Belle’s Chicken Dinner House.

(Via Belle’s Chicken Dinner House Facebook page, trib.al/Mc8rJ1S): Belle’s Chicken Dinner House, Apr. 2022

(Via Yelp.com): Lundy M. review for Belle’s Chicken Dinner House, Jun. 2022

Located at 2002 North Clack Street, you can grab some fried chicken only Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. each day. Check Belle’s website for closing times.

2.

A Texas franchise takes a close second place to Belle’s. You know it, you love its almost famous rolls; it’s Golden Chick.

(Via GoldenChick.com): North Abilene Golden Chick

(Via Yelp.com): Mike R. review for Golden Chick in Abilene, Texas, Jun. 2021

With two Abilene locations, one at 3809 North 1st Street and the other at 5317 Buffalo Gap Road, you can get a good combo everyday from 10:30 a.m. through 10:00 at night.

3.

Number three goes to Cotton Patch Café, another Texas franchise.

(Via Google Maps): Cotton Patch Café in Abilene, Texas, Oct. 2018

(Via Yelp.com): Robert R. review for Cotton Patch Café in Abilene, Texas, Mar. 2022

Located at 3302 South Clack Street, Cotton Patch is open 11:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. most days, and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

4.

Next on the list is a Tennessee-born franchise which made its way to the Big Country- it’s Grandy’s.

(Via Google Maps): Grandy’s in Abilene, Texas, May. 2022

(Via Yelp.com): Garry H. review for Grandy’s in Abilene, Texas, Oct. 2014

Located at 401 Westwood Drive, Grandy’s fried chicken is up for the taking most days from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. For accurate opening and closing times, visit Grandy’s website.

5.

Rounding out the top five list is an Abilene staple: Beehive Restaurant.

(KTAB/KRBC): Beehive Restaurant, Jun. 2022

(Via Yelp.com): Ellen C. review for Beehive Restaurant, Sep. 2011

Located in Downtown Abilene at 442 Cedar Street, Beehive opens at 11:00 a.m. most days. For accurate opening and closing times, visit Beehive’s website.

Bonus

For good measure, another Abilene business had to make the list: Lytle Land & Cattle.

(Via Google Maps): Sharon Riley’s Lytle Land & Cattle Company, Dec. 2018

(Via Yelp.com): Brandon T. review for Lytle, Nov. 2021

Located at 1150 East South 11th Street, you can visit Lytle every day from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 at night.