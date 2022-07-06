ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It’s the ultimate southern staple and comfort food, fried chicken, and it’s a good thing Abilene doesn’t lack delicious savory entre. According to Yelp, here’s where you can get the best fried chicken in town.
1.
Coming in at number one, it’s already in the name: Belle’s Chicken Dinner House.
Located at 2002 North Clack Street, you can grab some fried chicken only Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. each day. Check Belle’s website for closing times.
2.
A Texas franchise takes a close second place to Belle’s. You know it, you love its almost famous rolls; it’s Golden Chick.
With two Abilene locations, one at 3809 North 1st Street and the other at 5317 Buffalo Gap Road, you can get a good combo everyday from 10:30 a.m. through 10:00 at night.
3.
Number three goes to Cotton Patch Café, another Texas franchise.
Located at 3302 South Clack Street, Cotton Patch is open 11:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. most days, and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
4.
Next on the list is a Tennessee-born franchise which made its way to the Big Country- it’s Grandy’s.
Located at 401 Westwood Drive, Grandy’s fried chicken is up for the taking most days from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. For accurate opening and closing times, visit Grandy’s website.
5.
Rounding out the top five list is an Abilene staple: Beehive Restaurant.
Located in Downtown Abilene at 442 Cedar Street, Beehive opens at 11:00 a.m. most days. For accurate opening and closing times, visit Beehive’s website.
Bonus
For good measure, another Abilene business had to make the list: Lytle Land & Cattle.
Located at 1150 East South 11th Street, you can visit Lytle every day from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 at night.