National Guard COVID-19 testing creates confusion, false positives at Big Country nursing homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Guard COVID-19 testing has created confusion among health authorities in Eastland and Scurry Counties. A large amount of false-positive cases was reported in Scurry County; Eastland County health officials have requested a review of their latest testing results.

According to Dr. Robert Deluca, health officials in Eastland County are going to order further testing to confirm the positive results using a different laboratory than the one used by the National Guard. The National Guard testing was done at the request of the State of Texas

Another case of retesting positive cases reported by the National Guard was presented in Scurry County, where health authorities reported 39 false positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release issued by County Judge Dan Hicks, 39 residents and staff of Snyder Oaks Care Center who were reported as testing positive for COVID-19, in the Statewide testing, were retested yesterday, June 2.

Judge Dan Hicks says the decision to initiate a second round of tests was made after the empirical data appeared to dramatically conflict with the state test results.

“Typically, with 39 positive results in a senior care facility, one would expect significant illness or exhibition of symptoms, however, there were no reports, or evidence, of symptoms present in those tested; either at the time of the test, 9 days ago, or since,” said Judge Hicks.

The results of the latest testing revealed 0 positive and 39 negative results, which is consistent with the empirical data and lack of symptoms in those tested.

An explanation for the large number of false positives is unknown at this time.

