10 Things to Know for Today

Breaking News
Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon
1  of  128
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Area DPS Offices Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Mission of Miracles Food Pantry Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Office of Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hillcrest Church of Christ Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center St. John's Episcopal School Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Abilene Texas Oncology Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater University Church of Christ Wallace Senior Center Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

10 Things to Know for Today

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, following a vote in the Senate to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NOT GUILTY: SENATE ACQUITS TRUMP Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator to vote against acquittal as just the third impeachment trial in American history ends with a divided Congress, and electorate.

2. GLOBAL TOURISM TAKES MAJOR HIT The viral outbreak in China throws the travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses and keeping millions of would-be travelers at home.

3. ‘A FLOATING PRISON’ That’s what one man celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on luxury cruise now feels after initially enjoying the sights of East Asia — it’s ending with him quarantined on the ship for two extra weeks.

4. IOWA RACE TIGHTENS Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied in the Democratic caucuses, with 97% of the results counted in a contest marred by technical issues and reporting delays.

5. ‘UNCERTAINTY IS NOW PERMANENT’ From France to South Korea, Britain to Israel, traditional American allies are heavily invested in what happens later this year in the U.S. election.

6. ‘TOOK A GUT PUNCH’ After a relatively poor showing in Iowa, Joe Biden says he isn’t going anywhere as he tries to position himself in New Hampshire as the new “Comeback Kid.”

7. BACK ON EARTH Astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, lands safely in Kazakhstan.

8. FISSURES SEEN IN US-IRAQI MILITARY ALLIANCE The Iraqi government is backing away from cooperation on the ground, telling its military not to seek the Americans’ help in military operations against the Islamic State group.

9. ‘TO THE WORLD, HE WAS A LEGEND’ Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, is dead at 103.

10. WHO IS SEEKING REINSTATEMENT TO BASEBALL Career hits leader Pete Rose seeks an end to his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss