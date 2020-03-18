10 Things to Know for Today

A taxi driver reacts as they wait to show their ID and car documents to police who instructed them to stop operations while the government implements localized quarantining as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, early Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘WE ARE AT WAR’ World leaders grapple with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns that have unleashed transportation chaos and imperiled economies to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

2. HOW COUNTRIES CAN STEM VIRUS’ SPREAD Be pro-active in tracking down and isolate cases, provide access to basic, affordable public health care and issue clear, reassuring messaging from leaders.

3. ‘IN AMERICA, WE DON’T DO SUBTLE AND SUBDUED’ The arrival of the coronavirus, and the muted methods being recommended to the public to arrest its spread, are not surprisingly a hard sell for some Americans.

4. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, NOVEL PRICE TAG Trump’s possible $1 trillion stimulus package would deliver emergency checks to the public within two weeks and may enlist the military for MASH-style hospitals to care for the sick.

5. BIDEN SWEEPS LATEST PRIMARIES The Democratic presidential front-runner caps another big week with victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

6. GLOBAL STOCKS SINK AFTER TRUMP PROMISES VIRUS AID World share prices decline in a third day of wild price swings after the U.S. president promises aid to get the American economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

7. ISRAEL’S WEST BANK SETTLEMENTS SURGE An Israeli watchdog says settlement building and activity increased in 2019, maintaining a rapid pace that has drawn strength from the friendly policies of the Trump administration.

8. WHERE A CARTEL IS RISING Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation gang has a reputation for ruthlessness and violence unlike any since the fall of the old Zetas cartel.

9. KATY PERRY WINS COPYRIGHT CASE A federal judge overturns a nearly $3 million jury’s verdict that found the pop superstar copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song.

10. ‘MY FOOTBALL JOURNEY WILL TAKE PLACE ELSEWHERE’ Tom Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, is in serious talks to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.