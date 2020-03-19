1  of  49
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

10 Things to Know for Today

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WUHAN REPORTS NO NEW VIRUS CASES Chinese authorities say that the city that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and its surrounding province had no new cases to report, offering hope to the world.

2. ‘TESTS SHOULD BE FOR THE SICK’ Celebrities, politicians and pro athletes face a backlash after several revealed they had been tested for the coronavirus, fueling a perception of favoritism.

3. VIRUS POSES A TEST FOR DIVIDED CONGRESS Not since the Great Recession of 2008, and before that the 9/11 attacks, has the federal government attempted to mount such an ambitious response to an emergency.

4. ‘THIS SITUATION IS UNPRECEDENTED’ Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer to how long the COVID-19 outbreak will last, but millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by virus containment measures.

5. EUROPEAN SHARES OPEN HIGHER AFTER ASIA SLIDES Shares are mostly higher in Europe after the European Central Bank promised $817 billion in asset purchases to support markets.

6. VIRUS IMPACTS CHINA’S SMARTPHONE INDUSTRY Factories in China face a new threat from U.S. anti-disease controls that might disrupt the flow of microchips and other components they need.

7. NATIONAL PARKS ARE OPEN — WITH SOME CHANGES People may find it more difficult than normal to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

8. AVENATTI SEEKS TEMPORARY RELEASE FROM JAIL The former lawyer for Stormy Daniels cites a recent bout with pneumonia, a sick cellmate and filthy conditions as reasons he is at high risk of getting the coronavirus.

9. WHY FOX NEWS HOST MET WITH TRUMP Tucker Carlson says he felt a “moral obligation” to meet with the president at Mar-a-Lago to warn him about the seriousness of the coronavirus.

10. BUCS FANS EUPHORIC OVER POSSIBLE BRADY SIGNING Tampa Bay, which ranked 30th out of 32 teams in home attendance last season, has already seen an increased demand for season tickets.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss