10 Things to Know for Today

1. WHO SENATE DEMOCRATS WANT TO HEAR FROM IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will seek testimony from new witnesses, including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, in a trial that party leaders say could last weeks.

2. WHY THOUSANDS OF OHIO VOTERS’ ABSENTEE APPLICATIONS WERE DENIED

An Associated Press review has found Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots for last year’s general election because of missing or mismatched signatures on their applications.

3. DEMOCRATS TO DEBATE FOR LAST TIME IN 2019 AMID TURBULENCE

The seven candidates who will stand on a Los Angeles debate stage this week are being forced to grapple with unprecedented distraction from Washington, questions about their core principles and new signs that the party’s energized factions are turning against each other.

4. FORMER FBI DIRECTOR ADMITS ‘SLOPPINESS’ IN RUSSIA PROBE

James Comey acknowledges that a Justice Department inspector general report revealed problems in the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide, but says there was no misconduct in the handling of the Russia investigation.

5. WHERE A FEMALE TATTOO ARTIST IS TAKING A BIG RISK

The 26-year-old, divorced single mother started her mobile tattoo shop in ultra-conservative Afghanistan 18 months ago. She has received death threats for taking on the taboo of the ink piercings she does — as well as being a single woman willing to work with men.

6. WHERE A PEACEFUL RALLY ENDED IN CRACKDOWN

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second straight day, ending what started as a relatively calm demonstration.

7. HALLMARK WILL REINSTATE SAME-SEX MARRIAGE ADS IT PULLED

The commercials, one of which featured two brides kissing at the altar, were initially axed after a complaint from a conservative advocacy group.

8. OPIOID MAKER PUSHES OVERDOSE TREATMENT ABROAD

The maker of the blockbuster opioid OxyContin, widely blamed for unleashing the American overdose epidemic, is trying to dominate the foreign market for opioid overdose treatment through its international affiliate.

9. WHY UN CHIEF IS ‘DISAPPOINTED’ BY CLIMATE SUMMIT

Marathon U.N. climate talks end with a slim compromise sparking widespread disappointment after major polluters resisted calls for ramping up efforts to keep global warming at bay. Negotiators postponed debate about rules for international carbon markets for another year.

10. BUFFALO CLINCHES PLAYOFF SPOT IN WIN OVER PITTSBURGH

Quarterback Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 7:55 to play and the Bills clinched a playoff spot, beating the Steelers 17-10.