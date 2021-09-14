13 foot RV attempts to cross under 9’9” train trestle at Racine, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo — About 3:15 p.m. reports of a vehicle crash at Racine, Missouri, at the railroad trestle over CC, just south of MO-86.

It’s within sight of Seneca Rural Fire District main station at Racine, and they rushed into action getting the male driver and female passenger emergency assistance.











CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

“Crash occurred as [RV] failed to recognize the height restriction of a bridge and collided with an overhead railroad deck.” Tpr. T.R. Morris, of Newton/McDonald zone of Troop D.

Elaine Ferguson, 93, female passenger of Somers, Montana, was transported to Freeman West suffering moderate injuries. The male driver, of the same town, Sherman Ferguson, 83, also transported to Freeman West and suffering moderate injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

SCREENSHOT MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL CRASH REPORT

9’9” is the clearance. The RV is a 13 foot 2013 Diplomat.

M&M Wrecker removed the RV and debris.

