16-year-old arrested, charged in shooting death of 8-year-old boy with pellet rifle

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old female in Titus County has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an 8-year-old.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called on December 29 to a residence on Private Road 2321 in response to a report of a child having been shot by a pellet rifle.

When they arrived, they found that 8-year-old Logan Blackwell with life-threatening injuries from an air rifle.

Logan was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators received information that led them Thursday to arrest the juvenile female and charge her with manslaughter.

“Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram and all of his staff would like to publicly extend our condolences to Logan’s family,” TCSO said in a statement. “They will remain in our thoughts and prayers for days to come.”

Funeral services for Logan have been set. Visitation will be Saturday, 6-8 p.m. at Curry-Welborn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God church across from Mount Pleasant High School. The family is asking everyone to wear blue or orange to the services.

Mount Pleasant ISD paid tribute to Logan in a Facebook post.

