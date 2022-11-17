ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2-year-old boy found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded.

David Conde Sr., 59, and his toddler son, David Conde Jr., were found dead at their home in Geneva, New York, on Feb. 15.

The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that it appears the child was unable to seek help or find food after his father died from cardiovascular disease, categorized as natural causes.

According to officials, deputies found the father and son dead during a welfare check at the apartment after family members had not heard from them in over a week.

Lt. David Cirencione, with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, said two deputies “forced entry” into the locked apartment after they got no answer at the door. They found the father and son dead in a bathroom.

“There were no signs of a struggle in the residence, and as I indicated, the door was locked on the inside. There’s also a sliding door with a deck that had a security bar that was engaged. We do not have any reason to believe anyone else was inside the apartment when these two passed away,” Cirencione said at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office said Conde Sr. had a number of medical issues.