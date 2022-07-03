JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — Police have launched an investigation into an Indiana funeral home after more than 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside.

According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The newspaper reported the department worked into Saturday morning and ultimately located 31 bodies.

Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” Some had been at the funeral home since March.

Additionally, officers said they found the post-cremation remains of 16 others.

Parker says the owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police.

The recovered bodies, the Courier-Journal reported, were taken by the Clark County Coroner’s Office which is working to identify the remains.

Anyone who had recently worked with the Lankford Funeral Home is being asked to reach out to the coroner’s office at (812) 285-6282. So far, no arrests have been reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.