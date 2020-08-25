5 Things to Know for Today

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. REPUBLICANS ISSUE DIRE WARNING ON BIDEN On the opening night of their convention, they falsely accused the Democrat of proposing to defund police, ban oil fracking, take over health care, open borders and raise taxes on most Americans.

2. VIOLENCE ERUPTS AGAIN IN WISCONSIN Police in Kenosha fired tear gas at hundreds of people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, as they lit fires, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

3. SCOTTISH LEADER WINNING PRAISE Nicola Sturgeon’s calm and sober response to the coronavirus pandemic is standing in contrast to the sometimes-chaotic approach of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

4. ‘WE HAVE NO WAY TO FORCE THEM OUT’ Beirut’s massive explosion has fueled widespread anger at Lebanon’s ruling elite, whose corruption and negligence many blame for the disaster.

5. LIBERTY UNIVERSITY SAGA PERSISTS The evangelical school said Jerry Falwell Jr., embroiled in a sex scandal, had offered his resignation as president but then reversed course.